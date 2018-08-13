Aretha Franklin: Fans Pray For Queen Of Soul After Shocking Report That She’s ‘Gravely Ill’

Aretha Franklin, 76, is in her fans’ thoughts and prayers today, August 13, after a shocking report claimed she is ‘gravely ill.’ The singer’s health status remains a mystery, but fans are sending her powerful messages. See some of them here.

Aretha Franklin, 76, is reportedly “gravely ill,” according to multiple reports on August 13. The 18-time Grammy winner is reportedly surrounded by family, who are allegedly asking for privacy at this time, in Detroit. While we await more details about her state of health, fans are continuing to flood the internet with emotional and heartfelt messages for the queen of soul. — See the powerful reactions from fans who are rallying behind the singing legend.

“Very sad to hear that Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” one upset fan tweeted before adding more praise for the singer. “I’m hoping it’s a false rumor. First and only time I saw her perform live was at Jimmy Carter’s inaugural ball and she tore it up. One of a handful to whom the title ‘legend’ truly applies.” Another fan wrote: “Prayers, blessings, and good wishes to Aretha Franklin- the original Queen. God bless you @ArethaFranklin.”

The messages from shocked fans continued to pour in, with one fan writing: “I really do hope Aretha Franklin pulls thru. She’s a complete legend and the Queen of Soul.” Meanwhile, fan even cited one of Franklin’s songs. “I love Aretha Franklin, my thoughts and prayers are with her family. Coincidentally, this is my favorite song of hers. ‘I Say a Little Prayer’ by Aretha Franklin”. Another read: “Sending every ounce of positive energy and thought and prayer to Aretha Franklin this morning this is so sad”.

One fan even compared the singer to her own mother following the devastating news. “Aretha Franklin! When I look into your beautiful face I think of my mother, strong and forceful,” the fan tweeted. “Thank you for being you and giving of yourself. Your legacy is great with love and faith in God. Trust in God for your life. He is your healer and savior. Love you much!”

Franklin’s last public performance was in November 2017 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s gala. She’s battled health issues through the years, being forced to cancel numerous concerts as a result. Franklin most recently cancelled several concerts this year citing health issues. In March, she canceled a birthday concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. After that, she then canceled a scheduled appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in April.

Our thoughts are with Aretha Franklin and her family during this reported difficult time.