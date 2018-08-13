Aretha Franklin: Queen Of Soul, 76, Reportedly ‘Gravely Ill’ & Surrounded By Family

Aretha Franklin is allegedly ‘gravely ill’ in Detroit, according to a heartbreaking new report. The Queen of Soul’s family and friends are by her side during this difficult time.

The legendary Aretha Franklin, 76, is reportedly “gravely ill” and surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, according to Showbiz 411. Her family is asking for “prayers and privacy” at this time. There has also been no confirmation that the Queen of Soul has been hospitalized. Another report about Aretha’s alleged condition came from reporter Harry Hairston. “Spoke with close friend of Aretha Franklin and family. Iconic singer not doing well,” he tweeted. HollywoodLife has reached out to Aretha’s team for comment on this sad situation.

Aretha’s last public performance was in Nov. 2017 at the Elton John AIDS Foundation 25th anniversary gala. She had surgery for a tumor in 2010 and reports swirled that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but Aretha denied the rumors in 2011. The singer was forced to cancel a set of concerts in April 2018, including the New Orleans’ Jazz Fest. “Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” her management told our sister site Rolling Stone. “She is extremely disappointed she cannot perform at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival as she had expected and hoped to.”

Aretha is a music icon and one of the greatest artists of all-time. She performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors to pay tribute to Carole King. The incredible performance brought President Obama, 57, to tears. She has a number of hit songs, including “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” and “Chain of Fools.” She has five recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame: “Respect,” “Chain Of Fools,” “Amazing Grace,” “A Natural Woman (You Make Me Feel Like),” and “I Never Loved A Man The Way I Love You.” Get well soon, Aretha!