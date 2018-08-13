See Pic
Angelina Jolie Smiles With Kids Shopping At Whole Foods Amid Brutal Custody War With Brad Pitt — Pic

*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - *Web Must Call for Pricing* Actress Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some shopping with her kids at Whole Foods Market during a family day out in West Hollywood. Angelina and Brad Pitt’s divorce has been making headlines again this past week as the couple once again appear to be battling over child support and visitation of their six children. Jolie’s lawyer filed papers last week stating Pitt “has not paid meaningful child support since separation.’’ Pitt’s legal team wasted no time in responding calling Jolie’s filing “a thinly veiled effort to manipulate media coverage.’’ Despite the nasty turn in their divorce proceedings recently, Jolie was all smiles and appeared carefree as she stepped out with 10 year old twins, Knox & Vivienne, 13 year old Zahara and a new young bodyguard. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 13 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie may be engulfed in an aggressive, all-out custody battle with Brad Pitt, but she spotted was beaming while shopping with her kids at Whole Foods!

Custody battle? What custody battle? Angelina Jolie was seen smiling ear to ear while out with her children on Aug. 13. Angie and her brood were spotted hitting up the Whole Foods in West Hollywood, CA. While her legal battle with Brad Pitt has heated up — she recently filed docs in which she called Brad a “deadbeat dad” and claimed he hadn’t paid “meaningful child support since separation” — she showed no signs of trouble during her outing with her family. Check out the full pic of their shopping session below!

Apparently, Angelina is keeping up this tense custody war because she’s still “deeply hurt” that she and Brad broke up. “She’s not in a place where she want to admit, it but the loss of their love is still haunting her,” a source close to Angelina told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They had such a passionate love affair. It’s not something that’s easy for her to get over, not without a fight to match the size of their love. The fact is, Angelina’s deeply hurt that they couldn’t keep things together and have their happy Hollywood ending and she puts all the blame for that failure on Brad.”

However, Angelina may actually be at risk for losing custody of her children if she’s denying Brad visits. A California Family Law attorney David Pisarra told us EXCLUSIVELY that if “Angelina is intentionally interfering with Brad’s relationship with the children, that’s abusive behavior.” On top of that, Pisarra added, “A court can say she is abusing these children by interfering with the relationship with their father, by bad-mouthing him to them, by preventing visitation, by souring the relationship, and as a consequence of that, the court can decide to give the kids to the other parent, and make her go to therapy and learn about how she’s abusing their children.”

Angelina Jolie and her kids were seen shopping at Whole Foods in West Hollywood on Aug. 13.

