Teen Choice Awards 2018 Best Dressed: Nina Dobrev & More Slay On Red Carpet

The Teen Choice Awards are here, and we've rounded up all the best looks from the 2018 red carpet.

Some of our favorite stars gathered for the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12! While the night is all about honoring the biggest names in movies, TV, music and more, we also HAVE to talk about some of the red carpet fashion. This year, the ladies did not mess around on the red carpet! One of our favorite looks of the night was Chloe Lukasiak. The former Dance Moms star was one of the first to arrive to the event, and she looked all grown up as she strutted down the red carpet. Chloe showed off her long legs in a strapless, teal minidress, and wore her hair in messy curls with dark makeup. Gorgeous!

Can we also talk about how much Katherine McNamara SLAYED on the red carpet?! Her legs went on for miles in a pair of high-waisted, striped shorts, which she paired with a tiny black crop top. She completed the look with a long, striped coat and knee-high boots, which were the perfect way to cover up a bit while still giving off some sexy vibes.

This year’s Teen Choice Awards are hosted by Nick Cannon, and will feature performances from Bebe Rexha, Evvie McKinney, Meghan Trainor, Lauv and Khalid. Plus, with stars like Chris Pratt, Noah Cyrus, Lauren Jauregui and plenty more also set to attend, it’s going to be quite a star-studded night!