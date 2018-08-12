5 Most Explosive Things About Omarosa’s Secret Recording Of John Kelly Firing Her

Omarosa Manigault Newman appeared on ‘Meet the Press’ on Aug. 12 and played a shocking recording of what she claims is the moment White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her in the Situation Room.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, 44, the former aide to President Donald Trump, appeared on NBC’s Meet the Press on Aug. 12 for an interview in preparation of her upcoming tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House, and she played a shocking recording of the alleged moment that White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her in the Situation Room. When talking about the reason she was releasing a book and the secret recordings, which she claims will give people a behind the scenes peek into all the lies told in the White House, she explained that it’s for her own protection. “I have to protect myself and I have no regret about it,” she said in the interview. Here are five of the most exploding things about Omarosa’s interview and the recording that’s finally coming to light.

1.) It’s threatening. In the recording, John can be heard telling Omarosa that if she chooses to walk away without any trouble, her reputation won’t be damaged. “We want to talk to you about leaving the White House,” he said in the recording, as he talked about integrity issues being the reason for her leaving. “It’s important to understand that if we make this a friendly departure … you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation.” Omarosa took these words as a threat.

2.) It takes place in the Situation Room. The famous room, which is located behind a locked door in the basement of the West Wing of the White House, is known to be the most secure and technologically advanced places in the U.S. government so for Omarosa’s firing to be done in the room indicates those involved wanted it to be under wraps. Omarosa taking it upon herself to secretly record her firing in the Situation Room is also a big deal since serious conversations that happen in the room are supposed to be confidential in a lot of instances.

3.) Omarosa talks about Donald’s mental decline. While discussing the secret recording and her opinion of Donald during the Meet the Press interview, Omarosa explained that she thinks the country is being deceived because the White House staff is lying about the president’s mental state. ““I was complicit with this White House in deceiving this nation,” she admitted. “They [White House staff] continue to deceive this nation by how mentally declined he is, about how difficult it is for him to process complex information, how he is not engaged in some of the most important decisions that impacts our country. I was complicit in it, for that I regret.”

4.) Omarosa claims she heard Donald use the N-word. In addition to the secret recording of the firing, Omarosa claims she heard a backstage recording of Donald using the N-word to talk about African Americans during his time on his television show, The Apprentice, which she had appeared on in the past. She explained that in her book, she wrote about how different sources she spoke with all had the same story about the time he used the racist word before she heard the actual recording. Once her book went into production, she was able to hear the audio and although she doesn’t own it and can’t release it, she claims it was clearly Donald speaking in it.

5.) John said the White House staff works for him, not Donald. When Omarosa asks John if the president knew about her firing in the recording, he explains that the people working at the White House go through him so that doesn’t need to be discussed. “The staff and everyone on the staff works for me not the president,” he says to the former reality star. In her NBC interview, Omarosa expresses her shock about John’s words and thinks it proves that Donald knows nothing about what’s going on at the White House.