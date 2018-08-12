Normani Shows Off Insane Abs & Leg In Two-Piece Outfit At Teen Choice Awards

Red hot Normani! The singer sizzled on the red carpet at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in a two-piece Tommy Hilfiger tube top and skirt! She showed major leg in her floor-length bottom, and put her killer abs on display! — See photos here!

Normani Kordei, 22, set the Teen Choice Awards red carpet on fire in a red patterned Tommy Hilfiger skirt on August 12! The former Fifth Harmony member hit the carpet solo in Inglewood, CA, where she showed off her killer summer bod in a two-piece out fit. Normani rocked a dark-colored tube top with Tommy-branded skirt that featured a floor-length train and thigh high split that showed off her black undergarment. See Normani’s full look below!

The singer let her outfit do the talking, as she sported a slicked-back ponytail, which she draped over her left shoulder. She paired her black and red outfit with black open-toe stilettos with an ankle strap. The “Love Lies” crooner was glowing on the red carpet with a subtle, but sweet look. — She donned a nude-colored lip with a pinkish/brown tint with matching eye shadow. Normani normally knows how to rock a red carpet, but, this is easily one of her best looks yet!

As we said, Normani rocked the red carpet solo, and she’s also killing it as a solo artist since Fifth Harmony announced their separation in March 2018. Since then, Normani inked a deal with RCA Records as her hit, “Love Lies” with Khalid to maintained a top spot on the charts. “It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” Normani said of her solo music career to People back in April, adding that although it was “scary” to step away from the group, she’s excited for what the future holds. “But I think that we owe it to ourselves, and we owe it to each other, to create that space of freedom to truly figure out who we are individually. You guys have only seen a fraction of me, and I’ve only gotten to know a fraction of who I am. Even in the studio, I’m finding out new things.”

Normani Kordei walks the red carpet in Tommy Hilfiger at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, CA at the Forum on August 12, 2018.

Normani even took the time to squash rumors that she and former band-mate, Camila Cabello, 21, had beef after the split. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” Normani said about Camila’s new solo career to reporters at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Awards on April 8. “She is in her own space and she’s happy.”