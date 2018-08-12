Nina Dobrev Stuns In Bright Yellow Mini At Teen Choice Awards

It’s official, Nina Dobrev can do no wrong when it comes to red carpet fashion! The actress looked radiant at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in a bright yellow, button-up mini dress! See photos of her look!

Nina Dobrev, 29, lit up the red carpet in a yellow mini dress at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, CA on August 12! All eyes were on the actress as she hit the red carpet in a long-sleeve dress with silver buttons. Nina’s dress looked like a corporate-style dress shirt from the waste up, but gave off fun, party vibes all throughout. She gave the already-vibrant look another pop of color, adding a fiery red lip to her glam. Nina let her hair down with effortless waves, and accessorized with silver open-toe shoes and a matching clutch. —Check out her TCA fashion below!

Nina was on hand to present at the TCA’s, as she’s been a style staple at the awards show for years, following her nine-year stint on the CW’s Vampire Diaries. Other presenters include a star-studded lineup, featuring: Noah Cyrus, Chloe Grace Moretz, Lucy Hale, Hudson Yang, Maddie Ziegler, Red Gerard, Chloe Kim, Jojo Siwa and Auli’i Cravalho. The night is sure to be packed with entertainment, as Khalid, Meghan Trainor and more artists are set tot take the stage. And, the show won’t be short of awards this year, as Hollywood’s hottest stars are nominated in 77 categories! Drake, Taylor Swift, and Cardi B all lead the nominations.

The Vampire Diaries alum recently stunned on the red carpet premiere for her latest film, Dog Days, a family-friendly canine comedy, which also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Eva Longoria, and Finn Wolfhard. Nina donned a floor-length white dress with black polka-dots courtesy of Valentino (Fall 2018) at the August 5 premiere in Century City, CA.Nina’s had quite the busy month making her rounds to promote the film. She recently opened up about her first love, and even got a little tipsy and cussed during her first-ever appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert!

Nina Dobrev wears a long-sleeve, button-up yellow dress at the Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, CA on August 12, 2018.

“First love was in high school. We date for a year,” Nina explained to Teen Vogue in an article published on August 10. She added, “My first heartbreak was the same person, my high school sweetheart. But we remain friends and we actually went to prom together!”

As for her cuss mishap, Nina got a tad bit tipsy while chatting with Steph Colbert, late night on August 8, after throwing back a shot of tequila. While telling a story about how she tried to name-drop herself at a restaurant to get her and some friends a reservation, which the eatery “did not care,” she blurted out the war “sh-t” without notice. Recalling the moment, Nina said the restaurant was “like, ‘We don’t care. The restaurant is busy and we can’t take you.’ So, I was like, ‘Oh, sh-t! I already promised them…,” speakings of her friends. When she realized she had just dropped a curse word on TV, she immediately paused her story. “Oh! Am I allowed to swear?” she asked, looking over at the camera crew. “Well, I did! So, there it is!” — You’ve got to love Nina!