Mark Consuelos & Son Michael Look Like Total Twins At The Teen Choice Awards — See Wild Pic

Honestly, this is wild! We all already know that Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa‘s son, Michael Consuelos, 21, is a total cutie, but it didn’t click until now just how much he looks like his famous dad! For real — we didn’t know that they were father and son, we’d totally believe that they were brothers! No, not even brothers — twins! It’s not just that Mark’s smokin’ hot and doesn’t look 47 at all. Mark and Michael have the same eyes, nose, and that winning smile! They’re adorable. If you don’t believe us, scroll down and see the full-length pic of Mark and Michael that Kelly posted on Instagram from the Teen Choice Awards red carpet!

Mark’s at Teen Choice because his show, Riverdale, is nominated for … basically every award ever. Specifically, Mark himself is up for Choice TV Villain. And good news — he won! He totally deserves it; he’s horrifying on Riverdale! The CW show and its cast won an insane number of awards at Teen Choice. Maybe next year, Michael will join them onstage. That’s because he’s about to appear on the show!

That’s right; Michael landed a role on Riverdale to star alongside his dad! Talent definitely runs in the Consuelos-Ripa family. Michael will appropriately be playing the teen version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge. We can’t wait to see what kind of hijinks Hiram got into when he was a kid.

