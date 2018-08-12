Meghan Trainor Slays First TCA Performance Ever With ‘No Excuses’ & ‘Let You Be Right’

Meghan’s making moves, as always! She’s got a new album coming out this month, and it’s going to be incredible if tonight’s performance is anything to go by.

We’ve been all about Meghan Trainor, 24, since “All About That Bass,” came out in 2014 and she continues to stun with each new single. That’s why we were so excited for her performance at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! With her fun outfits, catchy tunes and boundless energy, watching Meghan do her thing onstage is always a joy. So, of course, tonight was no different! The Grammy-winning artist performed “No Excuses” and “Let You Be Right,” new singles from her Treat Myself album, which will drop on August 31st.

While she performed in a sequin-lined jumpsuit, her blue carpet look was just as gorgeous — and so was the guy she showed up with! Meghan and her fiancee Daryl Sabara posed for PDA pics together with almost more cheek-kissing and hand-holding than we could handle. They are just the cutest couple! The “Let You Be Right” singer was sporting a sparkling suit with a deep V, plus silver pumps to pull the look together. She kept her signature blonde locks up and out of her face in a high pony. Her guy kept things simple in a black bomber jacket and black jeans — and a big ol’ smile!

Daryl and Meghan look happy as clams whenever they’re together, whether they’re posting a sweet selfie on Instagram or posing for the papz at the Teen Choice Awards. And according to Daryl’s Spy Kids co-star Alexa PenaVega, they’re the real deal. “He has been so in love with her for a long time now,” she said in an EXCLUSIVE interview with Hollywoodlife.com. “It’s so rare to find your person and someone who’s just ready to be your person, because sometimes your careers end up being first, even though you don’t mean for them to be. But those two have such a special bond.”

We’re so glad that Meghan slayed her performance tonight, and that her main man was in the audience showing his support!