Lauren Jauregui Shows Toned Abs In White Bra Top & Reflective Pants At The Teen Choice Awards

We can’t get over how amazing Lauren Jauregui looks at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! The Fifth Harmony member stepped onto the red carpet in a lacy white bra and wide pants and we’re obsessed!

Lauren Jauregui is serving looks at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a lacy white bra under a shiny white button down which was left open, showing off her incredibly toned abs. Her long, wide pants matched the fabric of the reflective shirt. She looks amazing!

Jauregui paired her outfit with silver rings. To complete the ensemble, she rocked a pair of silver pointed-toe heels. But her beauty look shouldn’t go unnoticed. Jauregui kept her hair down in soft waves. She kept her makeup subtle with a pink lip, light eyeshadow and eyeliner.

It’s a pretty big night for Jauregui. Not only is she presenting an award, but Fifth Harmony, is nominated for the first time at the show! The group, which also consists of Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani, received nods for Choice Fandom and Choice Music Group. The other three members of Fifth Harmony also slayed on the red carpet ahead of the show in Inglewood, CA, which they all arrived separately to.

Normani’s look really rocked the carpet. She opted for a tube top with a Tommy Hilfiger skirt that featured a floor-length train and thigh high slit. Another abs-baring look! Yes, girls! Head to the gallery above to see more of the best fashion moments from the night! The Teen Choice Awards air Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.