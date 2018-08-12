‘KUWTK’: Kourtney Cries In Therapy After Massive Fight With Khloe & Kim

Kourtney ends up in therapy with Khloe and Kim during the Aug. 12 episode of ‘KUWTK,’ and some serious tears are shed. Her sisters are brutally honest about feeling disconnected from her after their huge blowout.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has not been getting along with Kim Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, lately. Her younger sisters finally convinced her to go to therapy to work out their issues on the Aug. 12 episode, and Kourtney finally opens up about how she’s feeling. The mom-of-three cries in front of her sisters after Khloe says that she feels a “major disconnect” with Kourtney and calls her a “raging b*tch.”

“I feel like you guys aren’t, like, happy for me. Like, genuinely,” Kourtney tells Khloe and Kim. “Like when I’m like, ‘I’m going on a trip.’ Like, everything to you guys, and this is what I was trying to say to you on the phone, it’s like everything is, ‘The show is more important. Work is more important.’ Maybe traveling isn’t, like, a priority to you, but it is to me.”

Part of the reason why Kourtney is traveling so much is to be with Younes Bendjima, 25, her now ex-boyfriend, because he isn’t living in the country. But Kim and Khloe point out that Kourtney has been consistently late to work the past couple of months, and they want to know why. Kourtney wants her sisters to know that “working is not my top priority” and never will be. Her sisters just want her to honor her filming commitments.

Kourtney expresses that she just wants everyone to be happy for one another, and Khloe believes her older sister is just sweeping their problems under the rug once again. “I think Kourtney is going through something,” Kim says. “Until Kourtney is ready to talk about it, we can’t push her or be aggressive.”

Earlier in the episode, Khloe and Kim had some trouble getting Kourtney to go to therapy with them. Khloe and Kim hadn’t spoken to Kourtney since their big blowout in the season 15 premiere. When Kourtney continues to ignore Khloe during their talk about therapy, Khloe storms out and tells Kourtney to “f**k off.” While the sisters clearly haven’t worked out all of their problems, at least they’re starting somewhere.