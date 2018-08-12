Khloe Kardashian Cuddles Up To Tristan Thompson After Hinting Relationship Is ‘Complicated’

Khloe Kardashian took to Snapchat on the night of Aug.11 to post a cozy video of her lovingly getting close to baby daddy Tristan Thompson while the duo danced at a nightclub.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are still going strong…at least that’s how it looked in her latest Snapchat video! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the social media app to post a short clip of herself dancing in a club with her baby daddy to a remix of “To My Love” by Bomba Estereo on Aug. 11 and they got pretty cozy. At one point, Tristan even kissed Khloe on the head as she made faces for the camera.

The outing comes just one day after Khloe spent the night with her siblings and mom at another club to celebrate her sister, Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday. The blonde beauty made headlines when she drank out of a green cup that was color coded to mean her relationship status is “complicated”, leading many to believe that things are currently rocky with Tristan. The Cleveland Cavaliers player wasn’t able to attend the party because he was still in Toronto for a charity event in honor of his brother, Amari Thompson, who suffers from epilepsy.

Tristan and Khloe’s relationship has seemed to be going through some trials and tribulations ever since Tristan was accused of allegedly cheating on Khloe a number of times before their daughter, True Thompson‘s birth. Although the basketball star hasn’t publicly spoken out about the scandal, he’s been spending a lot of time with Khloe and their daughter in Cleveland and Los Angeles. He recently made headlines when he was spotted having lunch with fellow basketball player LeBron James and three mystery women in Toronto but his new outing with Khloe seems to prove they’re not over just yet and may never be.

💞 A post shared by Khloe Kardashian (@khloesnapchats) on Aug 11, 2018 at 1:02am PDT

Khloe’s known for being pretty open about her love life so it will be interesting to see where things go from here in regards to her and Tristan.