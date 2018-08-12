Khalid Rocks The Teen Choice Awards With A Medley Of His Hits: See ‘OTW’ & More

Khalid closed out the 2018 Teen Choice Awards with an epic dance performance of his hits, including ‘Young Dumb & Broke’, ‘OTW’, and ‘American Teen’! — Watch him ‘shut down the place’ as Normani said, right here!

Khalid, 20, lit up the stage at the Teen Choice Awards on August 12 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA! The five-time Grammy nominee performed a special medley of his biggest hits for the annual show, including “Young Dumb & Broke”, “OTW”, and “American Teen”! He kicked things off with a dance routined, where he was joined by a slew of background dancers. He donned and all black outfit with a stylish trench coat with white detail for his TCA performance. Khalid even made his way through the crowd and closed out his performance alongside screaming fans! — Check out some highlights below!

Before Khalid hit the stage, Normani Kordei, who shut down the red carpet earlier in the night, introduced his performance. “This is one of my best friends and he’s about to shut the place down,” the singer gushed. When his performance was completed Normani met Khalid in the crowd where they shared a sweet embrace. In the midst of the their celebration, the show’s host, Nick Cannon surprised the artists with the TCA for Choice R&B/Hip Hop Song for their hit for their collaboration, “Love Lies”. — See that moment below, too!

Before Khalid hit the stage, he took home his first ever TCA for Choice Breakout Artist! He took the stage to accept the award in a beige trench coat and thanked his mother and the city of El Paso, Texas. Other performers who took the stage ahead of he included, Meghan Trainor and Evvie McKinney.