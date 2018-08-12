Chris Pratt Looks Hot AF At Teen Choice Awards — But Where’s Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Chris Pratt looked handsome as always at the Teen Choice Awards, but there was just one thing missing — Katherine Schwarzenegger! That’s right, Chris skipped the red carpet and went to Teen Choice without his new girlfriend!

It’s on! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger make their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, but alas, it just wasn’t in the cards. Can you imagine how cute they would have been? Chris didn’t even walk the red carpet on August 12, but showed up during the awards show to accept his surfboard. Obviously, we’ll take any chance we can get to ogle Chris, but after seeing the new couple together so often lately, we had our fingers crossed for some good old fashioned red carpet PDA!

Here’s a recap for Katherine, since she didn’t make it tonight! Chris won Choice Summer Movie Actor for playing Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! In typical Chris fashion, he looked absolutely gorgeous in a crisp, steel grey suit and dark, patterned shirt. It’s honestly unfair how hot this man is. As he does at every awards show, which he noted, he thanked God for the blessings in his life. It’s really sweet that he always does this.

Something even cooler about Chris’ win? His Jurassic World costar, Bryce Dallas Howard, won Choice Summer Movie Actress! Way to keep it in the family. Bryce couldn’t make it to the Teen Choice Awards because she’s in London filming a new movie, but Chris Skyped her in so she could still accept! We’ll let you in on a secret: Bryce was all dolled up only on her top half — she was wearing pajama pants! Her acceptance speech was absolutely adorable. “The best thing about running from dinosaurs is running from dinosaurs with Chris Pratt,” she said. Aww! Watch their speeches below:

How cute were Bryce and Chris? Honestly, if Bryce wasn’t happily married with two kids, we’d be shipping them as the next big celebrity couple. Eh, that’s what fan fiction is for!