Katherine Langford Takes Sexy Selfie On TCA Carpet, But Guy Behind Her Steals The Show

Whoops! Katherine looked gorgeous at the TCAs, but the guy photographed over her shoulder is the one getting his fifteen minutes of fame. See the hilarious shot for yourself!

It takes a lot to steal the show from Katherine Langford, 22, especially when she’s on the red carpet. The 13 Reasons Why star always shows up to awards shows dressed to impress, and the 2018 Teen Choice Awards was no different. But even though she turned heads in her stunning ‘fit — a black belted dress with lace sleeves and a high neck — a guy working the red carpet behind her is going viral on the Internet. Because when Katherine took a selfie to show off her sequined eye makeup, she accidentally caught an epic photobomb on camera.

With his casual black tee and denim buttondown, not to mention his headset, it’s clear that the guy behind Katherine is working the Teen Choice Awards. And while he wasn’t meant to be photographed, he’s all over Twitter whether he wanted to be or not! That’s because he got caught making quite the face. Whether he’s rolling his eyes or checking the actress out is hard to tell, but it’s a funny shot regardless. Screenshots of his expression are on social media, and one user wrote, “The guy in the back is a whole mood.”

We wonder what Katherine will think when she sees this hilarious shot online! We bet she’ll have a good laugh. How couldn’t she? Her sweet smile contrasted with this guy behind her is just too great.

Besides, she’s been looking incredible on red carpets all year long, so it’s alright if someone steals the spotlight for a sec, right? We still haven’t gotten over the tulle bow she wore on her head at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June, TBH.