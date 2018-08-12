Is Paris Jackson Dating Bandmate Gabriel Glenn? They Kiss & Cuddle In New Pics At Concert

Paris Jackson and her band member Gabriel Glenn were all smiles while hanging out before and after their second live show. They also performed in front of Jackson’s grandmother Katherine Jackson!

Paris Jackson already has a huge fan supporting her relatively new band! While performing her second live show ever with her group The Soundflowers, Michael Jackson‘s mother, Katherine Jackson watched on from the crowd.

“I can’t believe my grandma made it to our second live show ever. and she actually liked it!?!!! i was s***ting my pants. i love you so much grandma. i’m so happy we got to play for you and to play for such an incredible cause. @thesoundflowers @canyonsessions @austinbrown #fcancer,” Paris captioned a series of photos of her with her grandmother at a showcase supporting the organization F*** Cancer.

Paris seemed to be surrounded by a lot of love during the event. Not only did she spend time with Katherine, but she was also spotted getting affectionate with her bandmate Gabriel Glenn. On their band’s Instagram story, the pair could be seen putting their heads together while sticking their tongues out before Paris turned over and licked Gabriel’s face. There are also photos obtained by Daily Mail of them kissing and cuddling on the grass, which can be seen here.

The musical duo have not spoken out on whether or not they’re dating, so we can’t say for sure what their relationship status is. However, Paris has never shied away from denying false romance rumors in the past.

After a report in June came out claiming she was dating Ashley Benson, Caroline D’Amore, and Cara Delevingne all at the same time, the model tweeted, “i’ve never met miss benzo. caroline is one of my bestest friends who is **straight** and **married**, and also the mother of my godchild. cara and i were never officially exclusive, you guys made that up.” Whatever’s going on between Paris and Gabriel though, we’re glad they both seem so happy doin’ their thing and making music together!