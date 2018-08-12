Is Millie Bobby Brown Going To The Teen Choice Awards? Why ‘Stranger Things’ Star Will Be M.I.A.

She’s one of Gen-Z biggest ‘It’ girls, and with a handful of nominations at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, it would be shame for her to miss the big night. So, will Millie Bobby Brown be making a splash at this year’s show?

The answer is … no, sadly. HollywoodLife.com spoke to Millie Bobby Brown‘s team, who confirmed that the Stranger Things star would be unable to attend the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, which airs Aug. 12. That means even if she does win for the three awards she’s up for — TV ‘Ship, Liplock, or TV Actress: Fantasy/Sci-Fi — she’ll be getting her surfboard delivered to her after the show. As for the reason for her no-show, we can only assume that she’s busy filming the third season of the hit Netflix show, which started production this past April. It was recently announced that Stranger Things won’t return until Summer 2019, and while doing press for his new movie Dog Days, co-star Finn Wolfhard revealed the team is only halfway through shooting the season. Needless to say, it sounds like Eleven is needed on set!

But if you think you’re going to miss her, just think of how her bestie Maddie Ziegler feels! Last year, the girls were the talk of the red carpet, walking hand-in-hand for photographers, doing interviews together, and later presenting the award for Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor along with Grace VanderWaal. Talk about a girls night out! Alas, Maddie will have to do without her friend this time around, but if she wins for Best Dancer, she justmight be less sad about it. Here’s hoping both she and Millie win big tonight!

Millie’s nominations at the TCA’s this year are just the tip of the iceberg. She’s already won two honors this year at the MTV Movie + TV Awards and Kids’ Choice Awards, and next month, she’ll be up again for the honor of winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys. When the 14-year-old isn’t racking in nominations or filming with the Demogorgon, MBB is admittedly texting Drake on the regular, looking precious on the covers of magazines, and preparing to promote her first major film role in next summer’s blockbuster Godzilla: King of Monsters. What were you doing when you were 14?