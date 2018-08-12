Is Drake Going To Teen Choice Awards 2018? Why He’s Not Attending The Show This Year

Dizzy Drake is one of Teen Choice’s most nominated artists, so will he be there to accept his awards if he wins? — We know the answer to that! But, you’ll have to read on to find out!

Drake, 30, will not be attending the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, unfortunately. However, it’s all because the rapper will be busy touring the world to promote his new double album, Scorpion! HollywoodLife.com confirmed the news with his team telling us he’ll be touring on the road with Migos on the Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. The rapper is up for some big awards, as he dominated the nominee pool. Drake’s up for Male Artist, R&B Hip Hop Artist, R&B Hip Hop Song (“God’s Plan”), Single: Male Artist (“God’s Plan”), and Summer: Song (“Nice For What”).

This year’s Teen Choice Awards will kick off on August 12, live from LA, starting at 5 PM (PST)/ 8 PM (ET). The annual show, which has been around since 1999, will be hosted by Nick Cannon and internet personality Lele Pons, who will serve as co-host. With 77 categories, other top artists who are right up their with Drizzy’s nom number, include, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. And, it’s sure to be a jam-packed night of entertainment, as Khalid, Meghan Trainor and many more artists are set to perform.

After the June release of his already platinum, 25-track album, Scorpion instantly dominated the charts. As of July 8, the rapper became the first artist to reach 1 billion+ streams in one week. Currently, Scorpion holds numerous tracks from Scorpion holding Top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100. Drizzy also just dropped the music video for his immensely popular hit, “In My Feelings,” which features La La Anthony as the track’s love interest, “KeKe”. The video also features internet sensation, “Shiggy,” who started the viral dance trend to the song. — Ever since, the internet craze has taken the world by storm with celebrities all over — including Odell Beckham Jr., Ciara, Will Smith, Kevin Hart and more — participating.