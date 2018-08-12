17 Hottest Teen Choice Awards Dresses Of All-Time: Selena Gomez & More

Every year, so many of our favorite stars stun on the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards. From Selena Gomez to Shay Mitchell, these are the hottest Teen Choice Awards dresses ever!

The Teen Choice Awards blue carpet is always a fashion destination for so many celebrities. Over the years, there have been so many hot looks that we’ll never forget. Selena Gomez, 26, sizzled in 2013 in a emerald green dress with thigh-high slits. Seriously, Selena has never rocked a bad look! She was killing the fashion game way back in 2013!

The Pretty Little Liars stars have consistently stunned at the Teen Choice Awards. Lucy Hale, 29, took sweet and sexy to a whole new level when she slayed in a tiny red dress in 2014. The silky mini featured a major plunging neckline. Her co-star Janel Parrish, 29, wowed in a black lace and leather dress in 2016, and then turned up the heat in a hot cutout dress with sexy cutouts. Shay Mitchell, 31, dazzled in a bright yellow mini dress in 2012, while Ashley Benson, 28, looked gorgeous in a sexy silver dress with cutouts at the 2016 show. With the Pretty Little Liars spinoff, The Perfectionists, coming soon, you can expect more amazing fashion moments.

Victoria Justice, 25, combined fun and sexy when she wore a teal fringe dress to the 2015 Teen Choice Awards. For her very first Teen Choice Awards appearance in 2017, 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, 22, looked gorgeous in a fringe blue and gold mini dress. On the same blue carpet, Rita Ora, 27, showed off all her sexy curves in a sultry pink silk dress. Take a look at more of the sexiest Teen Choice Awards outfits ever in our gallery now! The 2018 Teen Choice Awards airs Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. on Fox. We can’t wait to see what the celebrities step out in this time around!