Chloe Moretz Is A Boss In Louis Vuitton Blazer On The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

We’re obsessed with Chloe Moretz’s look at the Teen Choice Awards! The actress walked the red carpet wearing a Louis Vuitton blazer over a multi-colored outfit. See her stunning ensemble here!

Chloe Moretz came to slay at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! The actress, who is set to present an award later in the night, stepped out on the red carpet in a grey Louis Vuitton blazer over a black, orange and white top and burgundy printed shorts. She accessorized the outfit with a delicate bracelet and rounded everything out with strappy black heels.

Moretz’s beauty look was perfect for the occasion. She kept her shoulder-length blonde hair down, and parted to the side. Her makeup was particularly stunning – she opted for a dusty rose lip, and matching eyeshadow and blush. She also coordinated her nails to her shorts by picking a classic red polish.

The Miseducation Of Cameron Post star is no stranger to the awards show. She received her first nomination in 2010, which was for Movie Breakout Female Star honoring her work in Kick-Ass. In 2015, she won her first surfboard in the Drama Movie Actress category which recognized her performance in If I Stay. Moretz was also nominated twice the following year for Comedy Movie Actress (which she won) and Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress for Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and The 5th Wave respectively.

Check out our gallery above to see more of the best fashion moments from the red carpet! The Teen Choice Awards air Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. EST on Fox.