It’s a special day! Chanel and Sterling are now first-time parents, less than a year after tying the knot. Get all the details on the couple’s exciting news!

Things are moving fast for Chanel Iman, 27, and Sterling Shepard, 24, but in the absolute best way! The cute couple got engaged in 2017, walked down the aisle three months later and then announced that they were expecting a baby just two months after that. What a whirlwind! It all led up to the amazing moment when the model gave birth to her very first child on August 12, according to Sterling’s Instagram post. “Everything I do is for you two,” he wrote. “My world!” That’s right — the little one is finally here, and we can’t wait to watch these two share the love they have with each other with a teeny tiny baby girl.

They’re going to be amazing parents, and they’ve been excited about this new chapter from the start. “Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you,” Chanel captioned her Instagram announcement. From that moment on, Chanel has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans. Whether she was rocking her baby bump in a bathing suit or letting Sterling rest his head on it, she invited all of her Instagram followers along for the ride. She even gave everyone a peek into her super sweet — and super pink — baby shower! The momma-to-be sported a slightly see-through ruffled dress and a pair of gladiator sandals as she posed with friends, relaxed on an outdoor couch with her hubby and showed off the adorable outfits her little girl had been gifted.

We know we don’t know much about Chanel and Sterling’s little girl yet, but one thing is for sure — their little angel is going to be the most stylish baby on the block, just wait for it!

We just wonder which of the couple’s wedding guests will be the first to babysit? Maybe Chrissy Teigen or Jourdan Dunn? We bet all of Chanel’s friends will be fighting over time with her little angel.