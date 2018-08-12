Cardi B Tells Offset To ‘Forget The Condoms, It’s Too Late’ — Is She Pregnant With Again?

Cardi B just slid into Offset’s comments to joke about not using condoms during sex. Was the gag about having another baby together?

Cardi B, like any girlfriend who knows when their man is lookin’ fine on the ‘gram, sounded off in Offset‘s comments with a very NSFW request. When the Migos member dropped a pic of himself on the social media platform, Cardi responded, “Deum daddy you fine as hell i hope your wallet got condoms in it …..wait ..forget it too late.”

The message, found by CommentsByCelebs, also ended with a baby emoji, clearly referencing one-month daughter Kulture Kiari that the couple share together. Of course, Cardi wasn’t joking that she’s already pregnant again. She only had her baby girl a month ago, and it usually takes four to six weeks for your doctor to give you the green light to start having sex again post-birth.

Cardi B gave birth to her first child on July 10, and revealed the exciting news the following day on Instagram. Just 16 days later, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker announced that she would no longer be joining Bruno Mars on his tour this fall as initially planned.

Oops. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Aug 11, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT

Her statement explained that she originally thought six weeks would be enough time after giving birth to recoup, but quickly realized that she wouldn’t be fully recovered “mentally and physically” before the tour kicks off. Cardi also opened up about how she wasn’t ready to “leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”