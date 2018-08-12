Brad Pitt Fears That Angelina Jolie Will Permanently Move 6 Kids To England Amidst Custody War

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle seems to be getting worse and now the actor is terrified that his ex will take their six children and move out of the country to keep him away from them.

Things between Brad Pitt, 54, and ex Angelina Jolie, 43, are not going so well when it comes to fighting for custody of their six children and now Brad fears he may hardly ever see them after Angelina has made it clear she’d like to move abroad to London, England. “It’s no secret that Angie would like to get full custody of the children and move abroad,” a source close to the actress told the Daily Mail. “Although she has physical custody, she can’t move without Brad’s consent. Brad does not want to have to fly eight or nine hours each time he wants to see his children. He is trying to keep the status quo.”

If Angelina and the kids did move to the U.K., it would definitely make things more difficult for Brad, who is based in the U.S but this new headline-making issue is just one of many between the former couple lately. Although a divorce and custody battle was already being worked on from the time they separated, Angelina brought some concerns public when she made some harsh claims about Brad not paying child support for their kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12. and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, in a new filing on Aug. 7.

Brad responded to Angelina’s actions with his own filing that defended himself and insisted he’s been financially helping his ex with purchasing a home and paying bills, but that didn’t stop Angelina’s attorney from insisting his money was a loan and not proper child support. “They can’t agree on anything,” a friend told the Daily Mail. “They’re at each other’s throats again.”