Bethenny Frankel Hurt By Rumors That She’s To Blame For Dennis Shields’ Death — She’s ‘Traumatized’

How is Bethenny Frankel responding to coverage of a recent episode of ‘RHONY’ where she admitted that Dennis Shield was not ‘Mr. Right’? A source told HL EXCLUISVELY her reaction.

Bethenny Frankel admitted on the Aug. 8 episode of Real Housewives of New York City that her on-and-off boyfriend Dennis Shields was not Mr. Right, just days before his death. Now, a source close to Bethenny told us EXCLUSIVELY how it’s unfair to even remotely suggest she somehow contributed to his fatal overdose. “Bethenny has been struggling to make sense of Dennis’ death, and no matter how hard she tries she just can’t. For him to die that suddenly with no warning, at least that she’s aware of, it’s just unfathomable,” our source said. “Of course, Bethenny has wondered if she could have done anything to prevent his death, anybody would do the same in her situation, even though, rationally, she knows that she isn’t to blame.”

When it comes down to it, Wednesday’s episode was filmed long before Dennis’ tragic death, even though it aired just two days before he passed away on Aug. 10. “The press reports that the recent episode of Real Housewives might have tipped Dennis over the edge are ludicrous, and extremely hurtful to Bethenny,” our source added. “The show isn’t filmed in real time, so it’s not like her conversation about Dennis not being ‘Mr. Right’ would have come as a great shock to him. He knew exactly where he stood with Bethenny, and what the status of their relationship was, weeks ago. “

While it’s common for people to lay blame upon someone following the death of someone close, it’s unfair to even suggest that Bethenny was anything but loving toward Dennis. “When people are grieving they often look for somebody to blame for the death of their loved one, and Bethenny is the obvious scapegoat here, but it’s totally unfair to put that on her,” our source went on to say. “Things may have been complicated between Bethenny and Dennis, but she still loved him, and she utterly heartbroken and traumatized over his death.”