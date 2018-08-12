Bebe Rexha Dances On A Giant Bed For Amazing ‘I’m A Mess’ Performance At TCAs

Whatever you say, Bebe! Her performance at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards was the furthest thing from a mess. Watch it for yourself!

Bebe Rexha, 28, blew us away at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, but we can’t say we were surprised by that — although her prop was a little unexpected! She took the stage with the single “I’m a Mess” off of her latest album, Expectations, which dropped in June, and she wore a head-to-toe pink outfit, gloves included. Bebe performed in front of the audience from atop a giant bed as an array array of backup dancers moved around her all in white. “I’m a Mess” is a raw, emotional song, and this singer didn’t hold anything back in her performance — and that’s why we love her!

The New York native has always been so talented, even way back when she was writing songs for Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas before making it big herself. Now she’s performing for massive audiences and collaborating with amazing artists. In fact, it’s her catchy collab with Florida Georgia Line that earned her two nominations at the Teen Choice Awards this year. “Meant to Be” isn’t just up for Choice Collaboration, but also Choice Country Song. Wow! Whether she takes home both awards or leaves with none, she’s still leaving a winner because her performance was just that good.

Since Bebe is known for her collaborations — think “Me, Myself and I” with G-Eazy and “Back to You” with Louis Tomlinson — it’s not every day that fans get to see her command a stage all on her own. But after slaying the Teen Choice Awards, it’s safe to say she’s just as comfortable singing solo as she is in a group. She doesn’t just have great vocals, but a great stage presence as well!

Her last awards show performance was at the ACM Awards with Florida Georgia Line, so we can’t help but wonder which stage she’ll hit next — and whether she’ll do it alone?