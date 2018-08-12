Bebe Rexha’s Hair Goes Haywire With Malfunction During TCA Performance

Static electricity got the best of Bebe Rexha when she performed at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! Her hair went totally crazy as she hit the stage — watch here.

Bebe Rexha took the stage at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 12, and her hair was all over the place during her performance! The singer sounded amazing as she belted out her hit “I’m A Mess,” but the static electricity caused a bit of a hair malfunction. Fans couldn’t help but point out on Twitter that Bebe’s locks were all over the place, but she didn’t let the static get to her. As they say — the show must go on, right?! Bebe continued her performance like a pro and totally nailed it! Hey, staticky hair is something ANY girl can relate to.

Aside from just performing at the show, Bebe was also nominated for Choice Country Song and Choice Collaboration for her duet with Florida Georgia Line on the hit “Meant To Be.” Just moments after her performance, it was confirmed that the song won! As Bebe accepted the award, she got the most epic surprise onstage, as the guys from FGL showed up to join her for the acceptance speech. It certainly was a good night for Bebe — especially since this was her first Teen Choice Award win!

“Meant To Be” has been atop the country charts since the middle of December. At the end of July, it broke the record for longest running song on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart after staying there for 35 weeks (it stayed at No. 1 for Week 36, as well). Will the reign continue this week, too?!

Meanwhile, before her Teen Choice performance, Bebe got another epic surprise — her friend, Louis Tomlinson, visited her backstage to wish her luck! Louis and Bebe performed their song “Back To You” at the TCAs last year, so it was definitely super sweet of him to show up this time around, too. So cute!