Anna Kendrick Stuns In A Pink Dress At The Teen Choice Awards

Pretty in pink! Anna Kendrick turned heads everywhere she went while arriving at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. Walking the red carpet, Anna wore a beautiful, pink ensemble — a chic gown that also had parts that were silver. Along with her pink and silver outfit, she accessorized with earring and a few rings. While there were so many sexy looks at the Teen Choice Awards, Anna’s dress was a standout of the night. Seriously, it doesn’t get any more flawless than this. As more celebs arrive on the red carpet, check out a full picture of Kendrick’s ensemble below!

Back in June, Anna was hilariously included in Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively‘s ongoing, and hilarious, war of words. Blake announced Anna as the new love of her life when sharing posters for her new film, A Simple Favor, which features both her and Kendrick: “[Anna] s the hotter, female(r) version of my husband…so, would it reaaaally count as cheating??” Of course, Anna hilariously replied, “So glad we’re finally taking this public. I let Ryan have Deadpool, he can give me this.” Honestly, this seems like a fair trade.

Previously, Anna had received some accolades for her performance in A Simple Favor. In fact, she was awarded the prestigious Cinema Spotlight Award at CinemaCon 2018’s Big Screen Achievement Awards. Anna is actually nominated for two Teen Choice Awards tonight, so we’ll see if she walks away with the award for Best Twitter Personality or Best Movie Actress in a Comedy.

