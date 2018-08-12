Anna Kendrick Calls Out Ryan Reynolds At Teen Choice Awards After Beating Him For Best Twitter

Anna Kendrick roasted Ryan Reynolds after she beat him for Choice Twitter Personality at the Teen Choice Awards on August 12! She told him to stay in his lane after rubbing her win in his face! — Watch the hilarious moment here!

Anna Kendrick, 33, let Ryan Reynolds, 41, have it after she was surprised to find out that she beat him for Choice Twitter Personality at the Teen Choice Awards on August 12 in Inglewood, CA! Kendrick had originally hit the stage to accept the TCA surfboard for Choice Comedy Actress for her role in Pitch Perfect 3 when she found out she had won Choice Twitter too! “Did I just hear that I won choice twitter? Oh my God,” Anna gushed. She later added: “And, the Twitter thing, I have so much fun on Twitter,” before playfully roasting Reynolds who is also a riot on Twitter. “And also I know that Ryan Reynolds was nominated, so in your face, Ryan! I beat you! Stay in your lane!”

Kendrick also raved over Pitch Perfect when she accepted her surfboard for Choice Comedy Actress. “This is amazing… This means so much to me,” she said. “Thank you so much. It means the world to me and I feel so lucky that I get to make ‘Pitch Perfect’.” After the actress had the crowd roaring with laughter, the internet reacted to her epic diss at Reynolds. “What a speech I mean come through right!? p.s congrats you deserve all the wins,” one fan wrote on Twitter.