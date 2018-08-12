’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Rachel Flies Overseas To Meet Jon — But Will He Bail On Her?

A new episode of ’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ airs Aug. 12. Rachel is set to meet Jon for the first time, but will he back out? Watch this new preview now!

There might already be trouble in paradise for Rachel and Jon when she flies overseas with her baby to meet him for the first time. In preview of the Aug. 12 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rachel lands in London, but Jon is nowhere to be found. “I’m hoping for proposal, and Jon doesn’t even show up at the airport,” she says.

Before she left on this new adventure, Rachel admitted that she still had some questions about Jon’s past. Her friends had some doubts about her online boyfriend, but she’s certain he’s “The One.” Will they get their happily ever after, or will Jon be a no-show after she’s traveled all this way? Jon has been totally supportive of Rachel having a baby with another man, but is Jon hiding something from Rachel?

Meanwhile, Darcey and Jesse’s relationship has hit a major roadblock. Darcey cries in front of the cameras and says that the love of her life is “shutting me out.” Patrick claims he’s “ready to take the biggest risk I’ve ever taken” by going overseas, like Rachel, to meet Myriam. In other couple news, Paul is excited to see Karine again. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, another spinoff in the 90 Day Fiance franchise, follows couples before the K-1 Visa process begins and explores how they found each other, meeting for the first time, and traveling to a foreign country. Will all of these couples make it? You’ll just have to tune in to find out. The show’s second season airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.