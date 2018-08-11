Will Kourtney Kardashian Take Scott Disick Back After Reuniting At Kylie’s Birthday Party?

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick had a good time together at Kylie Jenner’s birthday, but will they rekindle their romance? Here’s how Kourt reportedly feels about getting back with her ex.

Kourtney Kardashian ended things with Younes Bendjima but that doesn’t mean she’s looking for a another relationship. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has no interest in being tied down to another guy right now, TMZ reported.

But fans recently latched onto the idea of Kourt getting back together with her ex and baby daddy Scott Disick. The pair were spotted sitting together at Kylie Jenner‘s birthday party, which had people wondering if a rekindled romance was in the cards. But as of right now there’s no chance of that happening. TMZ’s sources said there’s absolutely no way they’ll get back together and that Kourtney sees Scott as more of a friend. As for the entrepreneur, he’s in a serious relationship with Sofia Richie.

TMZ’s sources echo a recent report from People about the reality star’s thoughts on a romantic relationship with Scott. “Kourtney will never get back with Scott,” a source told the magazine. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.” The pair share three children together – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

In Instagram videos posted by the Kardashian-Jenner siblings at Kylie’s party on Aug. 9, Scott and Kourtney could be seen hanging out at dinner. In one clip shared by Khloe Kardashian, the pair were sitting next to each other at the table, and Khloe captioned it, “A girl can dream.” In another video posted by Kim Kardashian, the former couple were still next to each other, but Kourt was looking at her phone while Scott was making a call on his. “Oh, just like an old married couple. On your phones…” Kim said off camera.