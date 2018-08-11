Leonardo DiCaprio: All Of His Girlfriends From Camila Morrone To Gisele Bundchen — Bikini Pics

Leonardo DiCaprio & his current girlfriend, model Camila Morrone, were spotted again making out in France! Check out all of the hottest bikini pics of his girlfriends through the years here!

If it feels like every few months, Leonardo DiCaprio is dating a new super model — it’s because that’s literally the case. Leo is currently dating 21-year-old model Camila Morrone… who is officially less than half his age. In the last 8 years alone, Leo has been linked to at least 12 different models. For instance, before Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen became the unstoppable couple that they are, she dated Leo for five whole years, from 2005-2010! And let us not forget that back in 2011, Blake Lively and the Titanic star were romantically involved together. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg (all puns intended). Check out all of Leo’s past loves and their sexiest bikini pics in our gallery above!

Camila and Leo have been linked together since March, when the two were spotted beaming in each other’s company. The model and the actor were photographed walking arm-in-arm while out to breakfast in West Hollywood, and since then, they’ve been spotted only a handful of times together. Recently, they were spotted snorkeling together in Italy on Aug. 7, and after that they were seen making out in Corsica, France while enjoying the waves.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Haddish admitted that she once propositioned Leo. “Yeah, I met him at a party two, three months ago, and I asked him if he’d let me hit that,” Haddish told The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s like, ‘Tiffany, you’re so funny.’ I’m like, ‘I’m serious.’ And then he goes, ‘I mean, I’d do it, but …’ I was like, ‘Come on, wasn’t you in a squad? The coochie squad or something?’ I told him, ‘My only stipulation: I wanna do it with you as your character in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape.’ He starts bustin’ up laughin’. ‘Why?’ he asks, and I say, ‘Cause I feel like that performance deserves a real reward and that reward is this (gestures at her own body).'”