Kylie Jenner Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See The Beauty Mogul’s Sexy Bday Looks

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 21st birthday on Aug. 10 and like always, she knew how to look her best! That’s why she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Kylie Jenner just turned 21 on Aug. 10 and she seems to always get our attention by constantly changing her incredible looks over time. Her special day helped her to prove she’s not stopping anytime soon and we love her for it! Whether she’s relaxing with baby Stormi in comfortable clothing or enjoying a night out in sexy attire, the reality star knows how to turn heads in the best ways!

The brunette turned blonde for her big birthday celebration and she looked hotter than ever in two different outfits. One was a bright metallic magenta dress with a wrap around top and pointy shoulder pads and the other was a sparkly light pink strapless dress. For each look, Kylie chose to wear her long locks back into a ponytail and she couldn’t have been more stylish!

In addition to the amazing wardrobe choices for her birthday, Kylie took to Instagram this week to show off a lot of other incredible looks and we have to admit that the new mom knows how to work it. From flaunting black lingerie in a bathtub for her Kylie Cosmetics birthday line to sporting a tied up t-shirt that promoted her bf Travis Scott‘s new album, Astroworld, we can’t look away! Kylie has entertained us with her style and charisma for a long time and that must not always be easy to do when she has many fellow gorgeous family members. Still, Kylie manages to hold her own not just with her looks but also with her cosmetics business. We have a feeling her success will withstand for many more years and we’re excited to see where she goes from here!