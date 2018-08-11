Khloe Kardashian Hinted Things With Tristan Thompson Are ‘Complicated’ At Kylie’s Bday Party

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on the rocks again? See her sly hint from Kylie Jenner’s birthday party about their current relationship status!

Khloe Kardashian shared an update on her and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship status in the sneakiest way. While attending Kylie Jenner‘s birthday without her boyfriend, Khloe drank out of a reusable green cup. Sure, no biggie, right? Well the lip-kit mogul gave her birthday solo cups special meanings.

Near the bar was a sign with the cup codes which meant either “Taken,” “Single AF” or “It’s Complicated.” Kylie, who is in a committed relationship with Travis Scott, sipped from a pink one, which meant she was “taken.” Khloe, on the other hand, opted for green, which meant her relationship was “complicated.” It definitely seemed that way since Tristan didn’t even make an appearance at the party!

As you’re probably painfully aware, the couple’s relationship got rocky in the days before the Revenge Body star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. As a refresher: Tristan was caught on camera flirting, kissing, and motorboating women who were not his pregnant girlfriend.

Fans called for Khloe to dump the Cleveland Cavaliers player and everyone and their mother was wondering what she was going to do. Well, she stayed with him, and now, four months later, he’s “finally realizing how much he hurt Khloé,” a source told People. The magazine also reported they’re in therapy together so hopefully their complicated status will be resolved soon.

Even though the NBA star didn’t make it to Kylie’s party, he did reunite with Khloe the following night. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a video on Snapchat that showed Tristan kissing her inside a nightclub as they danced to a remix of Bomba Estéreo’s “To My Love.”