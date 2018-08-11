Jenelle Evans Accused Of Photoshopping Impossibly Tiny Tummy In Promo Photo For Weight Loss Shake

Jenelle Evans shared a pic of her exposed midriff in an ad for a weight loss shake that have fans convinced she photoshopped the pic! Read all the heat she got from haters here!

Jenelle Evans recently posted an ad for a weight loss shake on her Instagram and in the pic, her tummy looks suspiciously tiny! As a result, many of her fans took to the comments to claim that the promo pic had been photoshopped. One fan wrote, “Photoshop much.. can you teach me 🤣” Another commenter didn’t share that desire to be taught Jenelle’s photoshop skills because they believed the pic looked horribly altered: “Omg that photo shopping is horrendous. Even your leggings look screwed up like a skirt. Is there anything you can do right?”

One hater even accused of her posting an older pic, writing, “This is an old photoshopped pic. At least take a new one #lazy” Another wrote, “unfortunately you can tell that this picture is clearly photoshopped…” Check out the full pic below and judge if it’s been photoshopped yourself!

Recently, the Teen Mom 2 star slammed her ex Nathan Griffith over his parenting of their son Kaiser, 4. “If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. Silly me, I forgot,” the first tweet read. “Oh wait, you’ve never called him. That would be giving you credit you don’t deserve,” her second tweet read.

We’ll keep you posted if Jenelle responds to all this trolling! In the meantime, check out all of the recent photoshop fails celebrities have committed here!