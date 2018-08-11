‘Parenthood’ Star Erika Christensen Gives Birth After Husband Dramatically Delivers Baby At Home

‘Parenthood’ star Erika Christensen excitingly announced the birth of her second child on Aug. 10 with an adorable Instagram pic that revealed her husband had to unexpectedly deliver the baby!

Parenthood star Erika Christensen, 35, is now a two-time mommy! The actress announced the happy news on Aug. 10 by sharing an incredibly sweet pic on Instagram that shows her sitting in bed holding her new daughter, Polly, while her husband, Cole Maness, rests his head on her shoulder with a smile. The pic was taken right after the birth, which took place in Erika and Cole’s home, and although Erika called the doctor as soon as she felt it was time for the labor, the baby came sooner than expected and Cole ended up having to deliver her!

“It happened! It happened this morning,” Erika’s Instagram post read. “And it will go down in family history because babygirl’s own, incredible Dad delivered her all by himself. My fault entirely as I didnt know she would come so quickly and didn’t call the doc until far too late. He came straight over and arrived about one minute after she joined us in the world. Haha! My Mom too. You should’ve seen their faces when they walked in to hear her little wail. Mom immediately took this picture. So epic. 9:21a (we think) at 7lbs 8oz (we think). 😆 Doc didn’t have time to grab the baby scale in his rush. Meet Ms. Polly. She’s chubby-cheeked and rosy and so beautiful.”

Polly is the second child for Erika and Cole, who married in 2015. They had their first child, Shane Maness, back in June 2016. Erika has often documented her joy in being a mom by posting various pics and videos to Instagram so we can only hope that she’ll do the same with little Polly. Congratulations to the now family of three!

We can’t wait to see more pics of little Polly in the future!