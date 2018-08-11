‘Counting On’ Preview: Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Brave A Frozen Lake On Babymoon

HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of what’s coming up on ‘Counting On,’ including Joy-Anna and Austin’s babymoon, Jinger revealing her baby news to her family, and more!

Joy-Anna Duggar, 20, and Austin Forsyth’s baby will be arriving very soon, so they’re getting in a babymoon before their lives change forever. In our EXCLUSIVE preview, the couple heads out to go ice-fishing. Austin, 24, doesn’t expect so much ice, and they actually get stuck in the middle of the lake! At one point, a worried Joy-Anna asks, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, babe. Is this a good idea?”Joy-Anna and Austin welcomed their son, Gideon, in Feb. 2018.

Meanwhile, Jinger Duggar is back in town. Her little sisters recently recorded an album, so she’s taking photos for their album cover. She’s such a sweet big sister. Since most of her family is in attendance at the photo shoot, Jinger, 24, and Jeremy Vuolo, 30, decide to tell everyone that they’re expecting! “News like this to share, it’s so exciting,” Jinger says. “I was just thinking of how everyone was going to react.” Jinger and Jeremy make their big announcement as her dad, Jim Bob, 53, takes a photo of them! How cute! Jinger has since given birth to a beautiful baby girl named Felicity, her first child with Jeremy.

Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 18, are still courting in this episode. Lauren trims Josiah’s beard for him, and Kendra Duggar, 20, thinks it will be a great learning experience for the couple and a chance for them to get to know each other better. Josiah and Lauren tied the knot in June 2018.

There is so much baby news going on! We can barely keep up! TLC’s Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. The Aug. 13 episode will include Jinger and Jeremy’s birth special and a sneak peek at TLC’s new series Sweet Home Sextuplets.