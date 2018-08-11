Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Wear Matching Outfits On Romantic Dinner Date

Date night! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were spotted grabbing a bite in Los Angeles together amid rumors that their friends think they might be getting engaged soon.

Things seem to be getting more serious between Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Chris was all smiles after he and his girlfriend went out for dinner together in Los Angeles on Aug. 10. “They went on a church date,” a source told People. The insider added that after the service at Zoe Church wrapped up, the couple hit up Beauty & Essex where they split dishes like the Tomato Soup Dumplings, Thai Shrimp, Tuna Poke and Filet with a group of friends.

“They were in high spirits,” the source noted about the pair. The Jurassic World star, 39, looked relaxed in a blue button-down shirt and dark jeans. Katherine, who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, twinned with her date, opting for an oversized denim jacket and black pants.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen these two attend church together. Their last public outing was also a church date, and took place on Aug. 5. They were both photographed smiling as they left the place of worship. On July 29, they also went to another mass together, this time with the actor’s 5-year-old son Jack in tow.

Things between Chris and Katherine have been rumored to be getting more serious lately. A source told Life & Style that Chris has started telling his friends that his girlfriend is “100% wife and mother material,” and that it’s allegedly only a matter of time before he proposes to her.