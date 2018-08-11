12 Sexy Celeb Couples Who’ve Starred In Music Videos Together: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott & More

Starring in music videos with your significant other is totally a thing in Hollywood. Check out the hottest celebrity couples to team up for some of coolest and sexiest music videos.

Whenever famous couples star in music videos together, it’s impossible to look away. Kylie Jenner, 21, appearing in boyfriend and baby daddy Travis Scott’s “Stop Trying To Be God” music video, which dropped Aug. 7, as the Virgin Mary had us remembering all the other memorable times celebrity couples were in music videos over the years.

We can’t forget about the other time Kylie starred in a music video with a boyfriend. Kylie and now-ex Tyga, 29, flaunted major PDA in his “Stimulated” video, which was released in 2015. She also appeared in his “Dope’d Up” video in 2016. While Kyga’s music videos will live on forever, their relationship did not. Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, 37, took sexy to a whole new level when she straddled hubby Kanye West, 41, in his “Bound 2” video in 2013.

Speaking of PDA, Chrissy Teigen, 32, and John Legend’s love was on full display in his 2013 “All Of Me” music video. They passionately kissed while naked in the shower. Gigi Hadid, 23, and Zayn Malik, 25, looked head over heels in the former One Direction singer’s 2016 “Pillowtalk” music video. Adam Levine, 39, and Behati Prinsloo, 30, added some shock value to their music video together. They made out naked and covered in blood in his 2014 “Animals” music video.

Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 48, were the ultimate power couple in their recent “APESH*T” music video. They filmed the powerful video in the Louvre Museum in Paris. They stood in front of the Mona Lisa painting like it was no big deal. Before “APESH*T,” Bey and JAY also notoriously starred in Bey’s “Drunk In Love” video. Take a look at more celebrity couples who’ve starred in music videos together by going through our gallery now!