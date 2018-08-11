Angelina Jolie Vs. Brad Pitt: Who Takes The Cuter Photos With Their Kids?

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s divorce battle rages on, there’s one thing they can agree on: They want what’s best for their six kids. Check out pics of the superstars with their brood here.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the midst of a bitter divorce battle for nearly two years now, and after all this time, they’re no closer to settling things. One of the biggest issues the exes cannot seem to come to an agreement about is regarding custody of their six kids, Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and Knox and Vivienne, 10. In the aftermath of the Sept. 2016 split, Angelina and Brad agreed out of court that she would get full physical custody of the kids, with him allowed supervised visitation. This was filed with a judge that December.

However, things took a turn earlier this summer, when a judge ruled that it would be harmful to the children not to have a relationship with their father. The pair signed a new, temporary arrangement that would give Brad joint physical custody for the summer (Since Maddox is older, he is allowed to make his own decisions on which parent he wants to be with). The arrangement stated specific dates and times for when Brad would be allowed to spend time with his kids, while also allowing him access to their phone numbers without Angelina’s supervision of the conversations.

This past week, though, Angelina filed new court documents, claiming that Brad hasn’t paid a significant amount that he owes in child support. She also alleged that her ex is not following the arrangement they have set in place. However, those close to Brad say Angelina’s claims are BS, and insist he’s paid “way, way more” than the child support amount that they settled on, according to TMZ. Brad also “fulfilled all his commitments” that he agreed to, an insider told HollywoodLife.

Regardless of all this drama going on between them, Brad and Angelina are clearly remaining dedicated to their children individually. There’s no doubt that they love those children more than words. Click through the gallery above to see the cutest photos of both Brad and Angelina with the kids as we wait to see how this whole ordeal is settled.