Travis Scott Nuzzles Kylie Jenner’s Neck As She Drinks At 21st Birthday — PDA Video

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott packed on the PDA at her 21st birthday bash on August 9! The new parents cuddled up while she sipped some adult beverages and it was all caught on camera! Watch the sexy video here!

Kylie Jenner, 21, was pretty in pink at her 21st birthday bash! The new mom even treated guests to a PDA show with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, 26! The parents — who welcomed bay Stormi Webster in February 2018 — nuzzled up together while celebrating her 21st, as she sipped a legal beverage in a pink, bedazzled one piece. In this video (below), Travis does his signature move (hiding from the cameras) as Kylie sticks her tongue out, clearly loving life as young star who can now hit the bar!

Ky had two outfit changes at her big bash, because why not? — She showed up in a cleavage-baring hot pink mini with her toned torso showing. Then, she switched to a more comfortable, biker-bedazzled pink jumpsuit that featured shorts. She donned bleach blonde hair, which was slicked back in a longer than life ponytail. And, her post baby bod, is on point! Kylie looked better than ever!

Kylie’s sisters — Kim Kardashian West, 37, Khloé Kardashian, 34, and Kendall Jenner, 22, were all there for the bash, which featured photos of fam sticking their middle fingers high to the camera. Ky’s brother-in-law Kanye West, and her parents, Kris Jenner, 62, and Caitlyn Jenner, 68, were also on hand to celebrate her big 2-1. The sisters made sure to document their youngest sibling’s big night, and even caught Kourtney, 39, sitting next to her ex and baby daddy, Scott Disick, 35, following her split from Younes Bendjima, 25. However, the two were just on their phones and being busted by the sam that they were an “old married couple.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott cozy up at her 21st birthday party on August 9, 2018.

Kylie’s birthday shenanigans kicked off with dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, where she and her entourage later migrated over to Hollywood hotspot Delilah. And, it would be a Kylie f–king Jenner party without a star-studded guest list, as Ashley Benson, Chris Brown, Dave Chapelle, Jordan Clarkson, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Durant, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Sophia Hutchins, Stassi Karanikolaou, Draya Michele, French Montana, The Weeknd, Kanye West and her BFF Jordyn Woods were all in attendance.