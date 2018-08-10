Trying to one up Tyga? Not only did Travis write Kylie a super sweet birthday message, but his extravagant gift for her is giving us deja vu. See for yourself!

Because a Ferrari for her 18th and a Mercedes-Benz for her 19th just weren’t enough! Back when Kylie Jenner was dating Tyga, the rapper loved surprising her with a luxury car on her birthday — and it looks like Travis Scott, 26, is keeping the tradition going. On KJ’s 21st, he posted a video of a classic Rolls Royce to his Snapchat and wrote, “Love you baby happy bday.” And when he turned his camera to the left, Kylie was standing there in a casual ‘fit with little Stormi Webster in her arms, getting her own footage of the white car! And of course, the rapper couldn’t let the special day go by without posting a birthday message on Instagram, could he? But while we were expecting a sweet tribute, the rapper went above and beyond when he posted a three-shot slideshow with his number one girl.

The first pic was a silly one of Kylie and Travis flipping off the camera, while the second was a bit more serious as the couple gazed into each other’s eyes at the Met Gala. And even cuter than the third photo of them cuddling outside was the caption he included! “Happy bday wifey,” Travis wrote. “I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May god continue to bless u and ur spirit. This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.” Aw, how sweet is that? We aren’t surprised, though. Kylie was just as nice to Travis when his 26th came and went on April 30. Not only did she post a photo of the two of them sharing a loving embrace on the beach at sunset with a simple gift emoji as a caption, but she also organized the best birthday bash ever for her beau!

The makeup mogul rented out Six Flags amusement park for the birthday boy so they would have the whole place to themselves. She even presented him with a cake that was made to look like Kylie and Travis riding a roller coaster with their baby girl.

Actions speak louder than words, and these two use a lot of both to show off their love for each other. They are also no strangers to PDA! They packed it on at Kylie’s party last night as Travis nuzzled Kylie’s neck — although he may have just been hiding from the cameras. He has been known to do that, after all.

Travis’ birthday gift for Kylie 😍 A post shared by kardashianclips (@kardashianclips) on Aug 10, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT

Whatever the case, these two made the most of this milestone birthday, and they sure looked good doing it! Kylie donned double birthday outfits at her party — a pink cutout dress to start and a strapless glittery jumpsuit to finish — and had her hair in a long blonde ponytail, while Travis sported a white tee and a chain.