Aww! Travis Scott shared an adorable moment with baby Stormi on Aug. 10, and it’ll totally melt your heart. Watch the video, here!

Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party on Aug. 9 began with dinner at Craig’s restaurant before shifting to West Hollywood hotspot Delilah. It was a real throw-down and according to an Instagram video that later surfaced online, Kylie was seen displaying some major PDA with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, inside. But while Travis and Kylie’s PDA was cute, an even cuter video was shared on Kylie’s Snapchat account the very next day, and it featured Travis dancing with 6-month-old Stormi! The video shows Travis making Stormi giggle while he plants little daddy kisses on her cheek. It’s an absolutely sweet moment between father and daughter! Want to see it? Watch below!

Travis seems to be in full loving dad mode, and the video, which was further shared on a Kardashian fan page on Instagram, was a big hit online. The comments have been universally positive with one person writing, “this is too awesome,” and another writing, “her little smile omg.” One user also wrote, “I want a child.” It was an amazing display of daddy-daughter love and an intimate look into the young family.

Before Kylie’s birthday, rumors had swirled that Travis was going to propose at her party, but he ended up buying her a classic Rolls Royce instead — one that he presented her with on Aug. 10. Awesome gift, right?! Despite him not proposing, it seems clear that wedding bells could definitely be in the couple’s future. Especially because after delivering the Rolls, Travis called Kylie his “wifey” in the video. Aww!

As we’ve previously told you, Travis and Kylie were friends prior to dating. She and Tyga broke up in April 2017 and just days later, Travis and Kylie made an appearance at a Coachella party, where they seemed very much like a couple. And they’ve been inseparable ever since. Their relationship took a shocking turn in September 2017, when news broke that they were expecting baby Stormi, who would later be born in February 2018. The couple might not be ready to get hitched just yet, but for now they appear to be one big happy family!