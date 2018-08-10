The Weeknd & Bella Hadid ‘Couldn’t Take Their Hands Off Each Other’ At Kylie Jenner’s B-Day Bash

Nope, this isn’t a false alarm like it was at Coachella. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE deets on REAL PDA spotted between Bella Hadid and The Weeknd at Kylie Jenner’s birthday bash!

For Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, she got a vintage Rolls-Royce, and HollywoodLife got EXCLUSIVE confirmation that The Weeknd, 28, and Bella Hadid, 21, are more lovey-dovey than ever. While a report to E! News confirmed they got back together on July 26, an eyewitness saw exactly how the two are doing in-person. The lovers were inseparable as they partied in Kylie’s honor at Craig’s restaurant, followed by nightlife hot spot Delilah’s in Los Angeles on Aug. 10. “The relationship is back on in full force because they couldn’t keep their hands off each other all night,” an eyewitness shares with us. “They were kissing and holding each other all night and anyone that wanted to see their PDA could see their PDA from a mile away.”

And it wasn’t even bad boy Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd’s real name) who initiated most of the public displays of affection. “It seems that Bella was a little more handsy and pursuing the kisses and the hugs more often but when it happened and it happened often, The Weeknd was never pulling away from her advances,” our eyewitness adds. “They were all over each other and were very much into each others business. They were comfortable and happy all night.” A fan account even posted a photo booth picture from the festivities, which featured Bella flashing a wide grin by her boyfriend, uncharacteristic for the normally poignant super model.

“Their relationship appeared very strong and happy. Things seem real good with them,” our eyewitness goes on. Even Kim Kardashian, 37, approved of the reunion. She took a snap video with The Weeknd, then panned to his girlfriend who was dancing by his side with best friend Kendall Jenner, 22. And we are just as happy as everyone else was in that video. After the two split in November 2016 after dating for one year, we were teased with months of cryptic reports, lyrics and Instagram Stories. Don’t even get us started on the whole mess with Selena Gomez, 28, whom Bella terminated her friendship subscription with in January 2017 after pictures surfaced of the “Back To You” singer kissing The Weeknd.

However, Bella liked another one of Selena’s Instagram posts months later. The model and her hit singer boo appear to be in love more than ever. All is right with the world again.