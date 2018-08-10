Teresa Giudice’s In-Laws ‘Angry’ She’s Skipping Joe’s Deportation Hearing: Do They Fear A Divorce?

Teresa Giudice is reportedly not attending her husband Joe’s deportation hearing & her in-laws are pissed! Find out how they’re reacting to her absence here!

Teresa Guidice‘s in-laws are not happy at all with how she’ll be missing out on her husband Joe Giudice‘s deportation hearing. “Joe’s brother Pete is going to the hearing, and so is one of his cousins. But still, Teresa isn’t,” a source told RadarOnline. “Joe’s family is mad she’s been posting fun pictures online, and living her life drinking and partying — not showing any sympathy about Joe next week and his trial.”

When it comes down to it, Teresa is already getting used to a life without Joe. “Teresa is living her life, and doesn’t seem to care what the outcome is,” the source went on to say. “They talk on phone rarely, and she’s already making plans to move forward without him.” Joe is currently in the process of being deported to Italy, following his time in prison he served after a fraud conviction.

We reported earlier how the RHONJ star’s former crisis and media manager Wendy Feldman told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “I don’t think it would be fair to speculate but – you know that there’s somebody else in Teresa’s life, so I would think that she’s prepared,” she alleged. “She’s never going to confirm it. She’s saving it for the show. If you’re Bravo, you’re going to tell her to save it. So, Bravo have just struck gold. They have a new story line for Teresa.”

“That was getting old,” Wendy added. “So, that gets them a long way. So, that’s what I’m saying. Teresa hasn’t been to see Joe– it was on the show– at one point, for four months. So, that tells a lot.”