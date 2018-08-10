Sofia Richie Posts Sexy Pic In Lingerie Top: Reminding Scott Disick What He Has?

Scott Disick partied it up with his ex Kourtney Kardashian on Aug. 9, while they celebrated her sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday. So where was his girlfriend Sofia Richie? Posting a very sexy photo online and her timing was perfect!

While Scott Disick, 35, celebrated Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday in LA on Aug. 9 with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 39, his current girlfriend Sofia Richie posted a very steamy pic on Instagram. The 19-year-old was noticeably absent from Craig’s and Delilah – the two venues where the Kar-Jenners partied it up. Instead, she shared a photo of herself wearing a sexy, lace-trimmed corset. Could it be her way of reminding Scott what he’s still got? As fans of the reality TV star family will know Kourtney – who has three children with Scott – is free and single again since splitting from her model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 25, in July. So what does that mean for Sofia?

Scott and Kourtney broke in 2015 but they remain in each other’s lives as they co-parent their children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. Scott and Kourtney’s relationship has always been tense but lately things have gotten friendlier and don’t think Sofia hasn’t noticed! So says an insider who previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Sofia has real fears about the changes she sees in Scott and, with every text and phone call between Scott and Kourtney, Sofia feels her boyfriend slipping away, back into the arms of Kourtney.” Meanwhile, Kourtney is just as shocked that Scott is being so attentive since her split from Younes became public on Aug. 7. Another source told us, “He usually gives her such a hard time and is always looking for ways to tease her but they talked yesterday and he was totally on her side.”

As for Sofia, whether or not her latest lingerie post was a not-so subtle message to Scott is anyone’s guess. But her fans certainly think it is. Commenting on her Instagram photo, one person wrote, “U home while Scott is with KK.”

Another added, “Poor thing [when] u know the man u love is out with his baby mama.” Yet another fan wrote, tagging Scott, “You are so stunning. @letthelordbewithyou you should feel blessed to have this girl in your life. She is stunning.” No word yet on what Scott thinks of the picture.