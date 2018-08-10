Sofia Richie Goes To Dinner Alone As Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Attend Kylie’s Birthday

Sofia Richie grabbed dinner by herself while her boyfriend Scott Disick was hanging out with Kourtney Kardashian at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party. See the pics!

Not everyone was invited to Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party! Sofia Richie went on a solo outing on the night of Aug. 9 to his up the Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood. She was photographed in a black tank top, hoodie, and track pants while grabbing dinner. Sofia is usually spotted at the celebrity hotspot with boyfriend Scott Disick, but he had other plans last night. SEE THE PICS OF SOFIA HERE.

In a series of Instagram videos posted by the Kardashian-Jenner crew, Scott could be seen attending the youngest sister’s birthday bash. In one clip posted by Khloe Kardashian, he could be seen sitting at a table next to his ex Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe captioned the clip of the pair, “A girl can dream.” In another video shared by Kim Kardashian, the former couple were still sitting together but were preoccupied with their phones. “Oh, just like an old married couple. On your phones…” Kim could be heard saying in the footage.

For the party, Scott kept it casual in an olive green t-shirt and dark jeans. Kourt, however, was totally slaying the game in a sparkly, plunging purple mini dress. While we love seeing the parents of Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick together (as do Khloe and Kim!) we shouldn’t count on a rekindled romance. Sure, Kourtney recently made headlines for her breakup from Younes Bendjima but she’s not looking to get back with her baby daddy, who’s happily dating Sofia.

“Kourtney will never get back with Scott,” a source told People. But the eldest KarJenner sibling is glad she and her kids’ father can co-parent effectively. “She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids,” the insider said. “She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it.”