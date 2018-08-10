Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley Cuddle On Vacation After Secretly Reuniting: See Pic

It looks like Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have decided to take their rekindled romance out into the open! See the evidence, here.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Jen Harley, 33, have seemingly confirmed their reunion on Instagram! On Aug. 10, Jen posted a picture to her Instagram Story of Ronnie’s arm around her, their heads leaning in to one another. Both were decked out in vacay wardrobe essentials. Ronnie’s muscle tank and Jen’s tiny bikini bottom screamed We’re on a lovers trip in paradise! On Aug. 9, Jen posted herself chilling in a hammock in Xcaret Park in Mexico, and on Aug. 10 Ronnie posted a balcony-view video from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Have the two made amends while hotel hopping across the Southern hemisphere?

Time really does heal all wounds, like the alleged road rash on Ronnie’s body after Jen allegedly dragged the Jersey Shore star with her car in Las Vegas. She was then arrested after the dispute on June 24, and was also found with “minor cuts, scratches and dried blood,” US Weekly reported. But Ronnie and his baby momma must’ve let bygones be bygones, because as we’ve told you on Aug. 9, the two got back together! “Ronnie and Jen are trying to make things work again. They’re not ready to make it public, but they’re giving their relationship another chance,” a source close to Ronnie shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com. “They have a real love hate relationship, but with a baby together, they have an incredible bond and a lot of love.”

Well, we guess it just took a good night’s sleep to change the verdict on a private relationship! “Neither one can just walk away from the other despite how rocky things get,” our source added. “They are both passionate lovers, and they can’t stay away from each other.” Well, we don’t think Ronnie and Jen have anything to be ashamed of. More power to them for overcoming their differences!

Ronnie and Jen share a daughter, Ariana Sky, together. Jen gave birth to her on April 3.