Rita Ora Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Panties Strap Becomes Exposed At UNICEF Summer Gala

At a gala raising funds for worldwide children in need isn’t the best place to have a wardrobe malfunction. But Rita Ora had one anyway when her high slit skirt fell to the side exposing her undies.

Rita Ora dared to go with a super high slit gown for a UNICEF summer gala in Italy. Her skirt featured a pink panel in the front and a purple panel in the back. The sides were wide open, showing the full length of her legs all the way up to her hips. When she posed in place, the off the shoulder colorful frock looked amazing. But when the 27-year-old turned to walk, the skirt decided it didn’t want to go with her and the slits opened wide to show off the string of her thong undies! She posed in front of the step and repeat wall for photographers with the UNICEF logo behind her, but when she stepped she nearly exposed her privates and thankfully her tiny white undies helped keep Rita’s modesty.

Her wardrobe malfunction was especially sad since it ruined an otherwise gorgeous outfit. Rita stunned in an off the shoulder number with orange, blue and pink fabric draped on the top in addition to her colorful skirt. A blue and black belt showed off her slim waistline and she matched her shoes perfectly to her gown, as her orange heels featured pink bows in the back that were the same fabric and color as her dress.

It looks like Rita got a new tattoo, as under the strap of her undies some new ink with lettering can be seen. She already has 25 tatts, but hasn’t revealed one on her right hip before. It’s unclear what the saying is that she has inked, but fans will surely sleuth this one out.

Other stars showed up at the gala in equally sexy outfits. Nicole Scherzinger, 40, wore a red satin crop top with a long red skirt that featured a bondage style tied slit up her right thigh. Emily Ratajkowski, 27, suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction of her own in a sheer Oscar de la Renta down with black patterns and tiers of fabric. At one point her gown slipped down a little and the black fabric covering her right nipple moved, exposing it for the wall of photographers and their flashbulbs. Oh well, she’s appeared topless enough times that we’ve seen her ladies plenty of times already.