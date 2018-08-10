‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan & Carole Radziwill React To Bethenny’s Boyfriend’s ‘Tragic’ Death

Bethenny Frankel’s ‘RHONY’ co-stars — including frenemy Carole Radziwill — are rallying around her, following her boyfriend, Dennis Shield’s, heartbreaking death on Aug. 10. See their messages, here.

Bethenny Frankel, 47, needs her friends (and frenemies) now more than ever. It’s been only a few hours since news surfaced that her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields, 51, was found dead by an alleged overdose in New York City’s Trump Towers on Aug. 10. Real Housewives of New York City co-stars Sonja Morgan, 54, and Carole Radziwill, 54, have been the only two co-stars (so far) to publicly speak up about the incident. Naturally, Bethenny’s RHONY best friend, Sonja, issued the longest statement in an exclusive interview with Radar Online on the same day Dennis passed away.

“This is heartbreaking. I spoke to Bethenny yesterday to say I was going to Coast Rica, in case she wanted to come and get away. She’s been working so much,” Sonja admitted to the news outlet. Even though Bethenny’s relationship with the deceased Dennis wasn’t steady, Sonja said Dennis was Bethenny’s “rock.” He was an influential figure not just to the Skinnygirl Cocktails CEO, but to her daughter Bryn Hoppy, 8, as well. “Dennis was important to her, and her daughter. Another tragedy in her life. I’m so sad for her.” Sonja added that the event especially made her sad because the tragedies seem “to be never-ending for [Bethenny].” Sonja remarked she wouldn’t be able to attend Dennis’s services because she’s on vacation at The Retreat in Costa Rica.

Meanwhile, Carole’s condolences couldn’t have arrived at a more awkward time. “I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic,” Carole tweeted, just hours after putting her frenemy on blast on the very same platform. “Remember that PSA, It’s 10pm do you know where your children are?…Not sleeping,” Carole wrote on top of a fan tweet which said “Bethenny needs like 12 Prozac, and a year long nap.” She retweeted this just shy of three hours before she commented about Dennis, but hasn’t deleted her diss towards Bethenny. Well, at least Carole’s offered her sentiments.

On May 9, Bethenny detailed her relationship with Dennis, whom she’s known for almost 30 years, to talk show host Steve Harvey, 61. “I’ve been with someone on and off for years. It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down,” Bethenny shared, keeping Dennis anonymous. “We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business.”

HollywoodLife will be updating this story if more RHONY co-stars comment on Dennis Shield’s death.