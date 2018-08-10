Omarosa Claims Donald Trump Used N-Word Several Times & She Has It On Tape

Omarosa reveals in her new book that there’s allegedly audio of Donald Trump slinging ‘appalling’ racial slurs, which apparently happened ‘frequently.’ Read excerpts from ‘Unhinged’ here.

Omarosa Manigault claims that President Donald Trump used the N-word on the set of The Apprentice, and there’s apparently audio to prove it. In her new book, Unhinged, the former Apprentice contestant and Trump administration member writes that the future president was allegedly caught on mic using the racial slur “multiple times,” citing three unnamed sources. Allegations that the footage exists started around the time that Trump was elected in 2016, and he’s vehemently denied it.

Omarosa also writes in an excerpt of the book obtained by The Guardian that by the time she was leaving the White House, she had a “growing realization that Donald Trump was indeed a racist, a bigot and a misogynist. My certainty about the N-word tape and his frequent uses of that word were the top of a high mountain of truly appalling things I’d experienced with him, during the last two years in particular. It had finally sunk in that the person I’d thought I’d known so well for so long was actually a racist. Using the N-word was not just the way he talks but, more disturbing, it was how he thought of me and African Americans as a whole.”

She also claims that she personally witnessed Trump using two racial slurs about George Conway, husband to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway. “Would you look at this George Conway article? F**ing F**P! Disloyal! Fucking G**-g**.” Omarosa claims the president said about Conway, who is half Filipino. Conway, though, tweeted that Omarosa’s claim is not true. “The allegation is not credible, and indeed is ridiculous, particularly in light of the timing of her departure from the White House—December 12, 2017. It’s absurd all around.”